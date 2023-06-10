Jose Mourinho hoping to lure Youri Tielemans to Roma this summer

The summer transfer window opens next week and clubs across Europe are plotting additions to their squads ahead of next season.

As ever, plenty of movement is expected across the continent with clubs looking for value in the market.

One player who could represent just that is outgoing Leicester City man Youri Tielemans.

Tielemans has confirmed he is to leave the King Power stadium at the end of his contract this summer, after the club suffered relegation from the Premier League.

As reported by Italian media, plenty of clubs are monitoring the Belgian’s mood, with the player preferring to stay in England.

However AC Milan are an option for the midfielder as well as Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

Mourinho has personally called Tielemans in a bid to convince him to make the switch to Rome, with the Portuguese boss hoping his legendary pull is enough to secure the midfielder’s signature.

Tielemans suffered a poor campaign with Leicester, who were the shock team demoted to the Championship.

Not even the World Cup provided any solace for the 26-year-old, who failed to make an impact as Belgium limped out at the Group stage.

Manchester United have been repeatedly linked with a move for Tielemans in previous years but due to his recent poor form, it would be a somewhat surprising to see Erik ten Hag approach the player, even on a free.

United are in the market for upgrades to their current options rather than fillers, which Tielemans would risk becoming at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag will be hoping for a busy summer as he plots United’s charge to chase down Manchester City at the top of the Premier League next season.