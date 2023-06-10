Juventus ready to sell Bremer with Manchester United eyeing summer move



Apart from a few incomings in key areas, Manchester United are expected to offload a fair few stars in order to raise capital for the manager to exploit.

Erik ten Hag is aware that he will not get as exorbitant a transfer kitty as last season and hence he will need to greenlight more than a few departures of first-team stars.

In defence, club captain Harry Maguire is expected to depart in search of regular minutes and that means the former Ajax boss needs to bring in a suitable replacement.

Bremer could be sold by Juventus

Considering Raphael Varane‘s injury woes, a quality alternative is the need of the hour with the likes of Serie A champion Kim Min-jae and Monaco star Axel Disasi among players who have been linked with a move.

Now Calciomercatoweb have added an unlikely name to the list — Gleison Bremer of Juventus who might be sold to balance the books after a period of turmoil for the club.

He arrived in Turin after a monstrous offer of €41million plus bonuses of up to €8 million to steal him from the clutches of Inter Milan.

The outlet reports that the Old Lady might be forced to sell with Atletico Madrid and Tottenham among the clubs keeping a tab on proceedings along with the Reds.

“In a season that has proved to be more complicated than ever for Juventus both in terms of proceedings and on the pitch, there is a player who, in his first year at Juventus, has proved to be an authentic certainty with data and statistics that keep him among the best in his role both in Italy and in Europe, this is Gleison Bremer.

“According to what Calciomercato.com has learned, first Atletico Madrid and Tottenham, both looking for a centre-back with his characteristics even if they are less considered by the player.

“Then Manchester United and Chelsea who were present at the stadium just a few weeks ago to watch him live in company of intermediaries linked to your agent.”

Bremer among the CBs being hunted

The Brazil international has been one of the few shining lights for Juventus this season, making 43 appearances across all competitions and registering five goals and one assist.

His impressive stats have meant that the 26-year-old managed to make the Serie A Team of the Year despite a few injury concerns.

He is currently valued at €40million according to Transfermarkt and his contract expires in 2027.

A lot of defenders are being linked with a move partly by the agents in a bid to raise their market value and it will be interesting to see which centre-back, if at all, does move to Manchester.