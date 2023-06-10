Man United in pole position for Kim Min-jae with Paris Saint-Germain interested



Manchester United are leading the race to sign Napoli defender Kim Min-jae.

The Peoples Person recently covered a report from Sky Sports which indicated United’s interest in Kim. It was revealed that United are keen on activating Kim’s €45m release clause which is valid during the first two weeks of July.

It was also detailed that Newcastle are plotting to hijack United’s deal for Kim.

The Magpies have reportedly already held talks with the player’s representatives.

According to the reliable RMC Sport, United are still in “pole” position to sign Kim amidst interest from other English clubs and possibly Paris Saint-Germain.

RMC states that PSG are looking for another central defender following the club’s confirmation of Sergio Ramos’s departure from the Parc des Princes.

The Ligue 1 champions have Kim on their radar as well as Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernandez. Hernandez wants to make the move to France.

PSG has already explored a deal for Kim but with United frontrunners to secure the 26-year-old’s services, it’s unclear whether the defender is still in the club’s thinking.

RMC’s report confirms the existence of Kim’s release clause.

After the first two weeks of July, interested parties will have to negotiate with Napoli, who are “greedy,” as described by RMC.

Fabrice Hawkins points out that at the moment, Napoli are demanding “well over €50m” for Kim and suggests that PSG could come in if United “stall”.

Kim is not the only central defender the Red Devils are tracking. Monaco’s Axel Disasi is also on United’s transfer list.

Unlike Napoli, Monaco are willing sellers and would be open to letting Disasi go for around €40m-€50m.

