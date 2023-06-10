Manchester United could seal bargain deal for unhappy Juventus star Federico Chiesa



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is hell bent on improving the team’s attack after seeing his side struggle to score from the numerous chances created.

United were the lowest scores among the Premier League teams that qualified for Europe and the manager knows this cannot continue considering their Champions League ambitions.

While a striker is the main concern, there have been calls to improve the team’s wing play as well after seeing the struggles of Antony in his debut campaign and Jadon Sancho.

A new winger could be sanctioned

The former Borussia Dortmund star has been one of the biggest disappointments and after two years of underperformance, there have been rumours of a loan exit to the German club.

If that does happen, a spot might just open up and United have been linked with a surprise move for Juventus hot-shot Federico Chiesa.

After recovering from his cruciate ligament injury, the 25-year-old has failed to recapture his old form and thus Max Allegri has not called upon him as much as the winger would have liked.

Thus, the Italian star is considering his options this summer with Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) mentioning that Chiesa has “decided to look around” for a new move this summer and is now “waiting for the right offer”.

The report mentions United have “long been reported” to be admirers of the 2020 European Championship winner and they think him to be a “highly esteemed player”.

Chiesa bargain deal

The Italy international played 33 times this season with only 11 coming from the start and he finished with four goals and six assists.

Chiesa was utilised as a centre-forward and a second striker along with playing him on his preferred wing positions.

His value according to Transfermarkt is €50 million and his deal expires in 2025 but the report has mentioned that an offer of “€30-35m with bonuses” should be enough to convince Juventus.

The player is also not happy with playing in the UEFA Conference League which is another motivation for him to seek a move away but United will need to be careful considering the player’s injury record.