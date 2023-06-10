Marcus Thuram: AC Milan turn their attention to Man United target expected to decide his future soon



AC Milan are interested in signing three names on Manchester United’s shortlist ahead of the transfer window – Marcus Thuram, Christian Pulisic, and Youri Tielemans.

Last month, Thuram confirmed that he would not stay at Borussia Mönchengladbach beyond the expiry of his contract at the end of the Bundesliga season.

The French striker can now sign for any club as a free agent.

United expressed an interest in Thuram back in January. The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that the Red Devils offered the player a deal to make the switch to Old Trafford.

This never came to pass and United temporarily signed Wout Weghorst instead.

United are on the hunt for striker reinforcements and Thuram could be an attractive option, seeing as he would not command a transfer fee.

Gazzetta reports that the 25-year-old is on AC Milan’s radar. The Rossoneri like Thuram’s profile, seeing that he can play both upfront and on the wing if needed. He is also explosive and quick.

As per the Italian publication, Thuram has already turned down an unnamed club interested in his services. Paris Saint-Germain are the favourites to land the goalscorer.

In the last few hours, Stefano Pioli has talked with the United target about a possible role at the San Siro.

Clubs are pushing for Thuram and the player will make a decision as to where he wants to go very soon.

Last term, Thuram managed to score 13 goals and register six assists in 30 Bundesliga appearances.

Another United target Milan want is Pulisic. It was relayed earlier this week that the Serie A giants want Pulisic to play on one flank with Rafael Leao plying his trade on the opposite channel.

United have already been told about Pulisic’s wages and the level of financial commitment it would take to lure him from Stamford Bridge.

However, with United already stacked on the left side of attack, a transfer for Pulisic does not seem to be a high priority. Signing a natural striker like Thuram is still Ten Hag’s main objective.

Milan are also keen to sign Tielemans. Like Thuram, the Belgian midfielder is a free agent, with his contract at Leicester City having expired.

Leicester’s relegation to the Championship effectively meant that Tielemans was never going to stay at the King Power Stadium.

Old Trafford has been suggested as a possible destination but Pioli also admires Tielemans.

Should these players retain an interest at United, the club must act fast to ensure they’re not beaten to the punch. Top clubs are wasting no time in making their moves in the market.

