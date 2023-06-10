Nasser Al-Khelaifi breaks silence on accusations of involvement in Man United sale

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has denied any involvement in the ongoing takeover saga of Manchester United Football Club.

Yesterday, a report from the reliable David Ornstein claimed that the Glazer family had reached out to Al-Khelaifi in an attempt to convince Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani to raise his offer to purchase the club.

This has led to scrutiny over Sheikh Jassim’s bid, who has consistently insisted that his offer is solely based on his own personal wealth.

Wider Qatari involvement has been suspected since Sheikh Jassim entered the picture, with the cloak of secrecy surrounding the third son of the former Emir.

His exact source of wealth has been difficult to pin down, and suggestions that he may be fronting a state-backed bid have complicated negotiations.

But, speaking in Istanbul before the Champions League final, Al-Khelaifi distanced himself from having a hand in negotiations over the protracted sales process.

“Paris St-Germain is my club, in my heart, and I have nothing to do with Manchester United,” he said.

“It makes me laugh. I am Qatari, right? If people ask me my opinion, I will answer them for sure – and that’s what they do.

“I am talking about anyone, not just Manchester United. I will give them the experience that I have. That’s it.”

In his role as chairman of the European Club Association, Al Khelaifi insists that he wants what is best for European football, and was open about his willingness to provide advice last month, when he revealed that he had been approached by a group who wanted advice around potential investment in two English clubs.

He categorically denies any contact with the Raine Group, the merchant bank handling the sale of Manchester United.

