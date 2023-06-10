Tottenham Hotspur eyeing £50million move for struggling Jadon Sancho



While Erik ten Hag’s reign as Manchester United has mostly been a success, there have been a few negative points that need to be corrected going forward.

There was a growing belief early on during the previous campaign that the Dutchman would eventually get the best out of his under-performing stars.

While he did achieve that aim for the most part, one player who once again struggled last season was Jadon Sancho.

The FA Cup final was the perfect example of how a once-talented winger has become a shadow of the player the club paid big money for.

Yet another poor season for Sancho

Sancho, so full of skill and bravery during his Borussia Dortmund days, now looks afraid to take on his man and instead prefers to play the ball back to the full-back.

He shirks from challenges and is physically not as fit as his teammates and The Peoples Person has reported that a loan move back to his Bundesliga outfit could be on the cards.

Now The Daily Star have sensationally revealed that Tottenham Hotspur are aware of United’s need to raise money through player sales and are willing to take a punt on the Englishman.

“Tottenham are considering a £50million swoop for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

“United, having spent £72.9m to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund two years ago, are likely to want close to £60m to consider doing business.”

Erik ten Hag thought he had got the best out of Sancho early on as he finished as the joint top-scorer in pre-season and started the league season with two important league goals.

But his form faded badly and the manager sanctioned a mini-break in the middle of the season for the winger wherein he travelled to the Netherlands to recuperate both physically and mentally.

Spurs in for Sancho

Despite the support, Sancho failed to live up to expectations and Spurs are ready to test United’s resolve with newly-appointed manager Ange Postecoglou eyeing a completely fresh start.

United spent £72.9m to sign Sancho from Dortmund two seasons ago and ideally should not sell him for a loss considering his potential and age.

The 23-year-old is valued at €55million as per Transfermarkt and his contract is valid until 2026.

The Red Devils should ideally try and send him out on loan to help him regain his form as a permanent deal away from the club could come back to haunt them.

Or try and agree a swap deal with Harry Kane who is United’s top striker target?