Tottenham Hotspur the only team in talks with David Raya as things stand

With the transfer window opening next week, teams across the Premier League are plotting their summer spend.

Manchester United are expecting a busy summer with reinforcements needed across the park to mount a serious title charge next season.

One position that is up for grabs at Old Trafford is that of the goalkeeper.

David de Gea endured a turbulent campaign between the sticks for United, struggling to adapt to Erik ten Hag’s style of play.

Ten Hag prefers his team to be able to build up from the back but the Spaniard has been a huge liability in this regard.

Add to it his reluctance to leave his line, his inability to be commanding in the box and numerous shot-stopping errors and it clear to see his tenure as United’s No 1 should be coming to an end.

However, The Spaniard is on the verge of signing a new deal at the club but Ten Hag has time and again mentioned the need to add more competition for the No 1 spot.

Widespread reports have linked Brentford’s David Raya with a move to Manchester with United apparently scouring the market for De Gea’s replacement.

However, as reported by Italian football journalist Rudy Galetti, United are facing stiff competition for Raya’s signature.

🚨🔥 David #Raya, to date the only club in talks with #Brentford is #Tottenham. 🗣️ #THFC shown the most interest in the 🇪🇦 GK so far: they are trying to lower the request of #BFC (around €45/50m), leveraging on his final year of the contract. 🐓⚽ #Transfers — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) June 9, 2023

Galetti says that Tottenham are the only club in talks with Brentford regarding signing their goalkeeper and United have not yet approached the London club.

Spurs are looking to lower the €45 million asking price with only has twelve months left in his contract.

United might have their eyes elsewhere with links with Diogo Costa increasing and Raya looks unlikely to be making his way to Old Trafford as things stand.