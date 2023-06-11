Everton interested in Scott McTominay move but will not be able to match Manchester United’s asking price



Despite the uncertainty surrounding the club’s takeover and the subsequent transfer budget allocation, one thing Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is aware of is the need to sell players.

His transfer kitty is not expected to be as exorbitant as last summer and the only way to increase it is through player sales and a lot of work is going on in the background regarding this.

Dean Henderson might be the first to leave while uncertainty shrouds the futures of club captain Harry Maguire and much maligned midfielders Fred and Scott McTominay.

McTominay for sale

The Scot could be the most profitable sale this summer with the academy graduate said to be valued at £30 million according to recent reports.

A lot of Premier League clubs are looking at signing the Scotland international with Everton the latest to join the list is Everton as per Football Insider.

The Peoples Person has already revealed that the United academy graduate wants to leave the club and the club are open to selling him should they receive a proper bid.

Newcastle United are the most high-profile club after McTominay’s siganuture with West Ham and former United manager David Moyes a big fan of the United star.

And now the Toffees have also joined the race though financial difficulties might prevent them from competing with the aforementioned duo.

“Everton are likely to be in the race to sign Man United midfielder Scott McTominay this summer, sources told Football Insider.

Everton enter the race

“Everton have been widely linked with McTominay as Sean Dyche attempts to reinforce his squad after escaping relegation to the Championship. West Ham and Newcastle are also reportedly interested in the midfielder.

“A well-placed source has revealed a permanent swoop for McTominay would cost “in excess of £20million” – which would make it “very hard” for Everton to complete.”

McTominay played 39 games for the Red Devils in the 2022-23 campaign but only 16 came from the start and he registered three goals and one assist.

He is valued at €25million according to Transfermarkt and United should in no way sanction a departure for anything less, especially with the player having another two seasons left in his current deal.