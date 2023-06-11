Everton pull out of race to sign Wout Weghorst this summer

Manchester United’s marathon season has reached its end with all eyes turning to the summer transfer window.

Erik ten Hag is desperate for attacking reinforcements before the start of next season having guided a misfiring squad to a third place finish in the Premier League.

United’s striker crisis this campaign led them to the loan signing of Wout Weghorst in January, with Ten Hag’s need for numbers evident.

Anthony Martial‘s inability to stay fit coupled with Cristiano Ronaldo’s mid-season exit and Mason Greenwood‘s’ suspension meant Weghorst was bought to plug a gaping hole at the tip of Ten Hag’s attack.

However, despite his efforts and commitment to the cause, Weghorst failed to meet the expectation in terms of goals during his spell at United, netting just twice in all competitions.

The big striker missed a truckload of presentable chances in the second half of the season, underlining United’s need for a centre-forward who can operate at the top level.

Weghorst’s loan deal will not be made permanent and the Dutchman is expected to return to his parent club Burnley, this summer.

After an impressive Championship campaign, Vincent Kompany’s side are back in the Premier League and are tipped to make an impact in England’s top flight.

However, Weghorst is not expected to fit into Kompany’s style of play at Turf Moor and is looking for new club.

As reported by Football Insider, Everton were widely linked with a move for Weghorst but have since decided against pursuing the deal.

On paper, the big man looked tailor made for Sean Dyche and Goodison Park but it now looks like Weghorst’s search for a new club will continue.

Despite his ultimate lack of quality while leading the line for United, fans of the club will thank Weghorst for his efforts during his time in Manchester and wish him all the best in the future.