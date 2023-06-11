Jordan Pickford emerges as surprise candidate as Erik ten Hag looks to solve goalkeeping crisis



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has quite a few major problems to solve ahead of his second season in charge.

The addition of an elite goalscorer seems to be the top priority for the Dutch manager but many will argue that strengthening at the back is even more important.

David de Gea won the Golden Glove at the end of the Premier League season but was single-handedly responsible for United’s exit from the Europa League and heartbreaking loss to Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

DDG out?

The Spaniard is not suited to the manager’s demands with his inability to pass out from the back and reluctance to leave the line coupled with numerous shot-stopping errors hampering the team’s play.

The United No 1 is in talks over a new long-term contract on reduced wages but so far it has not been greenlit with Ten Hag claiming he cannot guarantee that De Gea will be the No 1 as he wants increased competition.

Recent reports were linking the Red Devils with a move for Porto’s Diogo Costa while rumours were circling around a possible move for Brentford’s David Raya as well.

But now The Sun has exclusively revealed that Everton shot-stopper Jordan Pickford could be the club’s go-to man in the summer transfer window.

“Manchester United are ready to move for England No 1 Jordan Pickford whether David de Gea leaves or not. Boss Eric ten Hag wants a top shotstopper this summer to either rival De Gea or replace him if he does not agree a new contract.

“Pickford, 29, is the keeper at the top of their list and Everton may sell at around £30million,” the report added.

Pickford surprising candidate to replace DDG

In 38 games last season, the England international kept eight clean sheets and he is good with his feet and is commanding in his box unlike the Spain international.

Interestingly, Pickford wants to play in the Champions League, something that is missing from his CV but United are not the only club chasing his signature.

Tottenham Hotspur are among the sides looking at Pickford with Aston Villa pondering a move should Argentine World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez leave.

In order to beat their fellow league rivals, the 20-time English league champions could offer reserve goalie Tom Heaton to the Toffees, with Heaton playing under Sean Dyche back in Burnley.

This is not the first time Pickford has been linked with a move to Old Trafford and considering the price involved, it would be far better to go after Raya or save more to ultimately go for Costa than a move for Pickford whose shot-stopping can be questionable at times.