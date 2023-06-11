Manchester United and Liverpool in the race for Goncalo Inacio who is delaying contract extension



A few key injuries at the worst possible time ruined Manchester United’s chances of attaining further glory in Erik ten Hag’s debut campaign.

One injury that severely hampered the Red Devils was of Lisandro Martinez, who had to hobble off and subsequently undergo an operation for a broken metatarsal.

The Argentine was one of the buys of last summer with his aggressive defending and impeccable passing ability one of the highlights under Ten Hag.

His untimely injury saw United crash out of the Europa League and failed to win the FA Cup final and Ten Hag would ideally look cover for him.

United need a solid Lisandro Martinez backup

Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw have both proved to be able replacements but having a left-footed centre-back would be the ideal reinforcement with Shaw’s skills required at left back.

United were linked with a Bosman move for free agent Evan Ndicka but it seems his destination is elsewhere and this is where Goncalo Inacio could come in.

The Sporting Lisbon star has been linked with a move to Old Trafford and has a pretty attractive release clause and currently, the player “freezes” his proposed contract extension in the hope of earning a summer move to England.

O Jogo have reported that both Liverpool and United are in the race. The 21-year-old’s current release clause stands at €45million but Sporting want to increase it to €60million.

The player also would be happy to sign on the dotted lines but only after studying the market and would jump at the chance to move to the Premier League.

“Until the beginning of the work, Inácio and his representatives will assess potential interested parties, knowing that the transfer market may accelerate soon

“Newcastle’s poll in the past did not arouse much interest in the player, PSG plans to reformulate other positions before the axis, making attention centered on the main English clubs: both Manchester United and Liverpool.

Inacio’s skills are undeniable

“Erik ten Hag favors the signing of a left-handed centre-back, strong with the ball at his feet, and the 21-year-old Portuguese is one of the targets.”

The Portuguese international made 52 appearances across all competitions, notching four goals and three assists and impressing with his passing skills.

The Sporting star was in the top 99 percentile for passes attempted and progressive passes as per Fbref, skills highly-rated by United’s manager.

While Inacio’s skills are undeniable and he is a prospect for the future, United’s interests look to be on securing either of Kim Min-jae or Axel Disasi for struggling captain Harry Maguire.