Manchester United ready to make bid for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani

Manchester United are looking toward their summer transfer targets, after a season of progress under a new regime.

Erik ten Hag is now plotting phase two of his Old Trafford revolution, with the transfer window opening next week.

The boss has overseen a fine first season in charge at the club, qualifying the team for next season’s Champions League as well as putting a trophy on the table at the first time of asking.

Ten Hag’s number one objective this summer is the acquisition of a world class centre forward.

Outside of Marcus Rashford‘s impressive 30 goal haul, United were all too gun-shy throughout the campaign, hindering the team’s progress.

England captain Harry Kane is believed to be Ten Hag’s primary target to spearhead his attack next season, but given Tottenham’s desire to keep their star man, any deal for Kane will be difficult.

Therefore, United now look to be casting their net further afield with a bid for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani apparently on the cards.

As reported by football journalist Christian Falk via Caught Offside, United are now ready to make an offer for the player.

“Randal Kolo Muani and Manchester United is getting hotter, the English club finally wants to make its long-awaited offer,” said Falk.

However, if United are to poach the 24-year-old, they must act fast with clubs around Europe circling for the Frenchman’s signature, according to Falk.

“They also have to hurry,” he continued. “Muani is also on the list at Paris Saint-Germain. After Karim Benzema’s farewell, Real Madrid will try to land Kylian Mbappé again. Paris would have a replacement in Muani,” he said.

Kolo Muani has emerged as one of Europe’s top marksmen this season, slamming home 15 goals in the Bundesliga for Frankfurt.

The striker also played his part in France’s route to the World Cup final in Qatar.

Kolo Muani certainly holds all the attributes to cope with the demands of the Premier League; quick, tall and powerful, with genuine finishing ability, he looks tailor made for the English game.