Tottenham Hotspur look set to beat Manchester United to youth prospect Jamal Jimoh



Manchester United look set to miss out on West Bromwich Albion youth prospect Jamal Jimoh.

According to a TeamTalk report, the highly-rated youth player is now most likely destined for Tottenham Hotspur.

This comes after The Secret Scout reported back in February this year that United were keeping tabs on Jimoh who has impressed both for West Brom and the England youth teams.

Jimoh is a central midfielder with an imposing frame, good feet and a great passing range.

According to The Secret Scout report, Manchester United were considering shoring up its under-18 youth team by bringing him into the fold.

TeamTalk have now reported that Tottenham have made an approach for the player, which is viewed as being likely to succeed.

Jimoh is still only 16 but is the subject of keen admiration from a number of Premier League clubs.

At the moment, however, only Spurs appear to have taken any concrete steps towards luring the youngster away from the Hawthorns.

One major factor that may see Jimoh choose Spurs over other options may be the recent appointment of Ange Postecoglu as Tottenham’s new manager.

The Australian, who moved from Celtic, has a reputation for developing young players, with Tottenham CEO Daniel Levy stating in a club statement:

“He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy.”

Jimoh who has represented England at several levels and is now in the Under-17 team has also drawn interest from Manchester City and Chelsea.

While Tottenham are the current favourites for his signature, there is still some time for United to swoop in and seal a deal for the talented youngster.

