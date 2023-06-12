Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s renaissance has not necessarily saved his Man United career



Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka might still be set to leave Old Trafford this summer even though Erik ten Hag has temporarily shelved his plan to sign a new right-back.

Before December, Wan-Bissaka had not started a game for the Red Devils.

In fact, before the World Cup, the Englishman only had four minutes of Premier League action under his belt, with Diogo Dalot the clear favourite to start in the right-back position.

Wan-Bissaka looked certain to leave Old Trafford this summer, with United linked to a number of replacements including Jeremie Frimpong and Vanderson.

Dalot’s injury while out in Qatar with the Selecao for World Cup duty gave Wan-Bissaka the chance to force himself into Ten Hag’s plans.

The former Crystal Palace man took his opportunity and made it count. He started 16 Premier League games last term. In numerous instances, especially during the final games of the season, Wan-Bissaka was preferred to Dalot.

This was widely reported to have earned Wan-Bissaka a reprieve and a chance to remain a part of Ten Hag’s plans going forward.

And whilst it is true that, according to The Athletic, right-back is no longer a priority position marked for reinforcement by Ten Hag, the outlet also notes that doubts still remain over the 25 year old.

“Wan-Bissaka was widely expected to be on his way out of the club. But a renaissance in the second half of the season has breathed new life into his Old Trafford career,” Mark Critchley reports.

However, “Reservations about his ability on the ball remain and a departure at the right price cannot be entirely ruled out.

“So an upgrade at right-back is possible – albeit lower on United’s list of priorities than it might otherwise have been.”

It does make sense that with the transfer window clouded by uncertainty over the club’s impending takeover, Wan-Bissaka has done enough to earn a stay of execution. But the news that it is just a stay, and not a total reprieve, will come as a blow to the former Crystal Palace man.

