Bayern Munich president says club is “willing to spend large sums” to land Manchester United’s targets



Bayern Munich club executive Herber Hainer has reiterated that the Bundesliga giants are “willing to spend large sums” to sign a world-class goalscorer, most of who are also on Manchester United’s transfer list.

Bayern and United are set to go head-to-head for a number of players this summer.

Both clubs are in desperate need of a reliable goalscorer to come in and lead the line.

Already, Bayern have been linked with moves for Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Randal Kolo Muani and Dusan Vlahovic – these players are also coveted by Erik ten Hag.

Kane is reportedly United’s number one transfer target, although the Red Devils know they will need to surmount incredibly challenging obstacles to secure the services of the England captain.

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has no interest in selling his talisman to a direct English rival. He also wants a huge fee for the player who is approaching the last year of his contract at the North London club.

The Peoples Person recently covered a report which indicated United were preparing to put in a bid for Kolo Muani. The Frenchman’s switch to Old Trafford is said to be “hot”.

United have also explored deals for Osimhen and Vlahovic. Hainer spoke to the media and admitted that Bayern are looking at all these players.

The Bayern club boss said, “There aren’t many strikers who can play at this level. That’s why the same names are always mentioned and the competition is fierce for them.”

“As a striker costs a lot, we have to make sure he fits in well at Bayern. The same names are mentioned in the media: Kolo Muani, Harry Kane, Osimhen, Vlahovic?”

He added, “We are looking closely at them to see who suits Bayern best. We are also analyzing the economic part. I am convinced that we will find a good solution.”

Hainer’s revelation should serve as a wake-up call to United. The club must not dither while their targets get swept up by others.

