Brighton and Hove Albion considering £45m swoop for Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho could be on his way out of Old Trafford this summer, with the Manchester United winger linked with a move away.

As reported by The Peoples Person, Tottenham Hotspur are thought to be interested in the 23-year-old, and are considering making a £50m bid in the upcoming transfer window.

Now Brighton and Hove Albion have entered the fray, with The Sussex Express claiming that The Seagulls are considering submitting a £45m offer for Sancho.

That fee would make him the most expensive signing in Brighton’s history, ahead of incoming Watford centre forward Joao Pedro, who has agreed a move to the South Coast for for £30m.

Having sold a number of players for good money over the last twelve months, Brighton are likely to invest big this summer as they ready their squad for its first taste of European competition next term.

And Sancho could be a player of real interest to manager Roberto de Zerbi. The Italian coach has favoured wingers with good technique and dribbling ability throughout his career.

The England international remains an excellent technician, even if his performances this season have seen him come in for criticism.

For United, a partial reimbursement on the £73m paid to Borussia Dortmund on 2021 could help Erik ten Hag to sign more quality in midfield or at centre forward – to positions in with The Red Devils are keen to improve.

With the squad already containing a number of players comfortable on the left wing, there is a possibility that Jadon Sancho could be seen as expendable.

Man United are reportedly willing to do business at around the £60m-mark, meaning Brighton would need to commit to a more sizeable fee were they to pursue their interest.

But as much as Brighton have raked in a considerable amount of transfer income over the last twelve months, Sancho’s wages will likely pose a problem. At £350,000-a-week, the winger makes more than triple any of Brighton’s top earners.

Given the difficulty Manchester United would face in getting a good price for Sancho due to his high salary and difficult run of form, Ten Hag would likely be better off retaining the player’s services. If he can get back to his Dortmund levels, Sancho will be worth considerably more than £45m.