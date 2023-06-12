Di’Shon Bernard confirms permanent Manchester United exit



Manchester United youngster Di’Shon Bernard has confirmed that his time with the Red Devils has come to an end.

Bernard took to social media to express gratitude and thank all those that have supported him throughout his time at Old Trafford.

He wrote, “Although my time at Manchester United has come to an end, I am nothing but proud of my journey so far with all the experiences and all the achievements I’ve accomplished along the way. A big thank you to all the staff, teammates and anyone who has helped me on my journey.”

Portsmouth News first reported that United made the decision to let Bernard leave this summer when his contract expires.

According to the publication, United had an option contained in Bernard’s contract to extend his stay by an extra year, but the Red Devils chose not to trigger this clause.

Last season, Bernard temporarily left Old the Theatre of Dreams and spent half of the season on loan at League One side Portsmouth.

Portsmouth News relayed that Bernard will not be short of options, with Pompey keen to sign him, now that he no longer has a future at United.

“It means the 22-year-old is now available on a free transfer, with the Blues eager to swoop.”

Bernard is likely to be the subject of interest from clubs in the Championship. Nevertheless, Portsmouth harbour hopes of securing his services on a permanent basis.

Portsmouth News indicated that Pompey are locked in negotiations with the United academy graduate’s representatives about the possibility of the player snubbing other interested parties and remaining at Fratton Park.

Last campaign, Bernard made 10 appearances for Portsmouth after joining the South Coast side on loan during the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old joined United in 2017. He made his senior debut for the Red Devils in the Europa League tie at Astana in 2019.

He has had previous loan spells at Salford City and Hull City, where he caught the eye with a number of impressive displays.

Bernard becomes the third player to be let go by United after the club confirmed the respective exits of Ethan Galbraith and Phil Jones.

