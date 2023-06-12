Gary Neville renews criticism against the “erosive” Glazers in latest passionate tirade



Manchester United legend Gary Neville has accused the Glazer family of eroding the energy out of the club.

Neville spoke about the Glazers’ poor management of United and the protracted sale of the club which remains ongoing, almost seven months after the process was set in motion.

The former defender has consistently been one of the Glazers’ harshest critics and he pulled no punches again as he ripped into them for their failures as United custodians.

Speaking on the Overlap via Belfast Telegraph, Neville said, “Honestly, I think everyone has got the point whereby what the Glazers do, they erode every little last bit of energy out of everything that they do.

“The fans have had enough, they want them out and I think to be fair – it’s sad, really, that it’s come to that but that’s exactly how I think everybody feels.

“They know nothing about Manchester or the north west of England and the tradition of football in this part. They have not embedded themselves in the local culture.”

Neville contrasted the Glazers’ reckless handling of United to the impact Hollywood stars, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have had on Wrexham as owners.

As per the United great, the difference between Reynolds, McElhenney and the Glazers is that the Wrexham bosses have effectively embedded themselves into the culture of the local community.

Neville called for the Glazers to speedily expedite the takeover and leave United.

He remarked that whoever comes in, whether it be Sir Jim Ratcliffe or Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, will likely pump significant investment into the team.

The 48-year-old claimed that the next owner will probably not be able to care any less than the Glazers.

However, Neville acknowledged the Glazers’ business acumen. He branded them as “smart” individuals now on track to reap big from selling an asset they have put minimal effort into nurturing.

