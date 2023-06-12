“It will be huge”: Rasmus Hojlund publicly admits he wants Manchester United transfer



Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund has given the strongest indication yet that his heart is set on a summer transfer to Manchester United.

Hojlund is a player on Erik ten Hag’s wishlist, with the signing of a striker the Dutchman’s top priority.

Harry Kane is believed to have been United’s number one target, but the Red Devils are acutely aware that it will not be easy to pry the England captain out of Tottenham Hotspur’s tight grasp.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has indicated that United are on track to pull out of a deal to sign Kane.

As per Sky, United have already established contact with Atalanta to explore a possible transfer for Hojlund.

Randal Kolo Muani is also being closely monitored by the 20-time English champions.

TRANSFER NEWS: Manchester United are increasingly unlikely to bid for Harry Kane due to Tottenham's reluctance to sell the striker, but contact has been made about Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund ⤵ pic.twitter.com/d5lYsTdwn0 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 12, 2023

Hojlund granted an interview to Berlingske where he admitted a switch to Old Trafford appeals to him.

The Denmark international also confirmed that he has acquired new representation with the summer transfer window opening in a few days.

The 20-year-old is now a client of SEG, the same agency that represents Ten Hag.

Hojlund said, “I have found someone [new agents], but it is on a trial period.”

He was asked whether there has been a video call between himself and Ten Hag. Hojlund vehemently denied that such an event took place.

As to whether United have reached out regarding the matter of securing his services, Hojlund remarked, “I can’t say anything about that,” strongly hinting that talks have indeed taken place.

He added, “It’s a huge club, so I must have done something right if it says they want me. My goal is to reach the top shelf, and you can say that Manchester United is. So it will be huge.”

Hojlund is currently with the Denmark national team ahead of his national team’s game against North Ireland on Friday. Manchester United fans will likely be tuning in to see a player who could very well end up becoming the club’s first permanent signing of 2023.

