Jeremie Frimpong criticised after declining Dutch Under-21 call up



Manchester United target Jeremie Frimpong has been criticized for not joining the Netherlands U-21 side.

It comes after the defender was demoted to the youth team after being included in the squad that went to the World Cup.

Erik ten Hag has been looking at fortifying his right-back options throughout the previous campaign and it could finally become reality this summer.

Talks have died down a little bit but nothing has been ruled out considering the market is yet to open.

Frimpong was attracting huge interest from the club after impressive performances for Bayer Leverkusen last season.

However, ever since Diogo Dalot extended his stay at the club, talks of securing a new right-back had vanished.

At this moment in time, it seems likely that any future signing in that position will depend on the future of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

According to the Mirror, Dutch international manager Ronald Koeman has slammed Frimpong for refusing to join the squad for the European Under-21 Championship.

He claimed to the media that it was ‘not good’ after the 22-year-old declined the call-up.

“I don’t think that’s okay. The Dutch Juniors are playing a European Championship. If a player thinks he’s gone beyond that level, I think you’re making the wrong decision.”

Frimpong, who has appeared in 48 matches across all competitions scoring nine goals clearly thinks he deserves the senior call-up.

He has been impressive for Leverkusen with the club finding themselves back in the Europa League.

Other clubs said to be interested in the right-back include Bayern Munich and Barcelona who are both looking at the youngster.

Ten Hag has a busy summer ahead of him as he looks to fine-tune the squad following a successful campaign.

After securing a top four finish in the Premier League and winning the Carabao Cup, the manager will no doubt want to build on that success and win more trophies at United.

