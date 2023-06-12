Juventus willing to make financial exception as Adrien Rabiot is offered new contract to ward off Manchester United



Juventus are willing to go against their financial strategy of reducing player wages in light of their failure to qualify for the Champions League and offer Adrien Rabiot an attractive contract proposal amidst interest from Manchester United.

Rabiot is on United’s transfer list as Erik ten Hag plots to reinforce his midfield options. The Frenchman came close to signing for the Red Devils last summer.

John Murtough flew to Turin to seal the deal but United pulled out of negotiations at the last minute following the player’s extremely high salary demands.

United’s admiration for Rabiot has however not wavered and Ten Hag still wants him. United have the opportunity to sign him as a free agent when the transfer window opens in the next few days.

However, Juventus have not given up hopes of convincing Rabiot to remain in Turin.

The Peoples Person covered a report which detailed Juventus’ willingness to extend Rabiot’s stay at the club on similar terms – €7m plus bonuses.

Rabiot has Max Allegri’s support and the Juventus boss wanted to give the player a leadership role in the team.

According to Gazzetta, Juventus are aware that United want to pounce for Rabiot.

To ward off United’s advances, the Serie A giants are planning to go against the grain and not reduce Rabiot’s wages with other players on the team set for wage cuts following the Old Lady’s failure to qualify for the Champions League.

Juventus did not make the top four due to the 10-point deduction suffered from their capital gains case.

It is approximated that the Italian giants will lose around €80 million in revenue by not being in the competition. To cut down on expenses, salaries will be trimmed.

United will of course be playing in the Champions League next season and have this to offer Rabiot. The player wants to play in Europe’s top competition.

Juventus have made a contract proposal to Rabiot’s mother and agent, Veronique. Juventus are hoping to pull on Rabiot’s heart strings and his love for the Bianconeri to convince him to snub the Red Devils.

Rabiot’s current employers have given him a scenario of “another season with the same figures” during an informal meeting to discuss his future.

Juventus know they can’t convince Rabiot to stay with a lower financial package, especially considering the fact that United possess the means to give the player significantly more money than Juve can cough up.

Gazzetta also added, “The midfielder and his clan will take some time to reflect, evaluate the pros and cons of the Juventus offer and compare it with those of any other suitors.

“Rabiot sees himself in the Premier League and Manchester United has been on his trail since last summer.

“The club’s emissaries have met often in Turin in the last period and from England they ensure that they are ready to make a decisive push [to sign Rabiot]. The British club [Man United] can offer a four-year deal with much higher figures (no less than 10 million) with a signing bonus for the mother-agent.”

In case Rabiot makes the switch to Old Trafford, Allegri’s side have earmarked Sassuolo’s Davide Fratessi as a like-for-like replacement.

