Liverpool are interested in signing Manchester United target Benjamin Pavard



Liverpool have joined the race for Manchester United-target Benjamin Pavard who wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer.

The Peoples Person recently reported that United were interested in signing the defender this summer. He wants to leave the German giants as he wants to play as a centre-back, a role he prefers more than the right-back spot.

Throughout his career, he has often been used as a full-back with the occasional outings at the heart of the defence.

However, it is clear that wants to stick to one position going forwards with Bayern unlikely to play him in his preferred role on a frequent basis.

According to Fichajes.net, a Spanish outlet, Liverpool are willing to enter the race for the defender after his price tag was revealed to be €30 million.

The team from Merseyside are seeking to reinforce their starting eleven after a disappointing season.

They will not be playing in the Champions League next season after a bad spell of form meant they finished outside the top-four.

Having already signed a midfielder, the club are expected to sign a few more along with a new centre-back. Pavard will be a relatively cheap option and could be the ideal candidate for Liverpool this summer.

Erik ten Hag is also looking at strengthening at the back but his top-most priority is to sign a striker this summer. Kim Min-jae is on the shortlist with multiple outlets claiming that a potential deal is very close.

Christian Falk at Caught Offside has also commented on the recent links between the clubs.

He has confirmed Pavard’s desire to leave Bayern this summer with his agent currently talking to other clubs.

He added, “Among them, Liverpool is now a hot candidate.”

United will not want to lose a target to a rival and should act swiftly if the interest in the defender is true.

