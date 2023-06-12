Manchester United distance themselves from Brandon Williams “unwelcome” Man City comments



Manchester United have dissociated themselves from comments made by Brandon Williams following Manchester City’s Champions League final victory against Inter Milan on Saturday.

Man City’s win in Istanbul also meant that they’re now the only other English team apart from United to win a treble.

After Man City’s confirmation, a seemingly unhappy Williams took to Instagram where he mocked the achievement.

Williams posted a story which read, “Nobody wants sloppy seconds.”

The United academy graduate also took a swipe at club legend Rio Ferdinand, who among other things called Man City’s team “immortals” and branded Pep Guardiola the greatest manager of all time – remarks that did not go down well across the United fanbase.

Williams stated about Ferdinand, “@rioferdy5 Bet you don’t congratulate if you was player keep the same morals. too face is boring.” He added, “You don’t praise simple as. Fakessssssssss for [money emoji].”

🚨 #mufc are not happy with Brandon Williams' Instagram activity following Man City's Champions League win. [@RobDawsonESPN] pic.twitter.com/olGAipizLs — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) June 12, 2023

ESPN’s Rob Dawson reports that United are not happy with Williams.

“Manchester United have distanced themselves from comments made by Brandon Williams in the aftermath of Manchester City’s treble with the club unhappy with the defender’s actions, sources have told ESPN.”

“United are disappointed with Williams’ posts with one source telling ESPN that his comments are “not welcomed.” The club refused to comment when approached by ESPN.”

Williams made one appearance for United last season.

With his contract running out in 2024, United may look to cash in on the defender this summer rather than lose him for nothing in a year’s time.

United however have a one-year extension clause in his deal.

