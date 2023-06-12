Manchester United made last gasp attempt to sign William Saliba before he signed new Arsenal deal



Manchester United made a last-ditch attempt to sign Arsenal centre-back William Saliba before he signed a new Arsenal contract.

Saliba was locked in negotiations for weeks with the Gunners over a new deal. Arsenal were concerned about the Frenchman’s situation, but a breakthrough was recently reached.

Saliba’s contract was set to expire in 2024. He is now poised to put pen to paper on fresh terms to extend his stay at the Emirates until 2027.

According to RMC, United were interested in Saliba.

The Red Devils even went as far ahead as making an enquiry about the possibility of signing the 22-year-old.

RMC reports, “Many clubs have inquired about the possibility of signing him [Saliba] this summer. Manchester United and Bayern Munich were notably in the running.”

United are clearly in the market for defensive reinforcements and Saliba, who enjoyed a stellar season with Arsenal, seems to have been a shock alternative for Erik ten Hag.

It’s easy to see why United tried to lure Saliba to Old Trafford.

In 27 Premier League games, he managed to score two goals and help his team keep 12 clean sheets.

Saliba is not the only defender Ten Hag is keen on signing. The Dutchman is said to have Napoli’s Kim Min-jae and Monaco’s Axel Disasi on his radar.

ESPN’s Rob Dawson reports that United are closely monitoring Kim and Disasi, even though signing a striker is still United’s primary objective ahead of the transfer window.

As per Dawson, United have issued instructions to be kept abreast of any developments regarding Disasi and Kim.

There has been no contact with either Monaco or Napoli.

