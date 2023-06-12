Manchester United can sign Porto’s Diogo Costa for €60 million this month



Porto goalkeeper and Manchester United target Diogo Costa may be acquired for significantly less than his €75m release clause and should be available for €60m, reports from Portugal claim.

Amidst Porto’s financial struggles and the need for the club to balance its books before the end of the month so as to comply with UEFA rules, the Liga Portugal giants may be forced to part with their prized asset for a discounted fee.

Over the weekend, The Peoples Person covered a report which detailed Porto’s situation and how this may play into United’s hands, with the Red Devils avid admirers of Costa.

It was relayed that Porto urgently need to raise €50m by 30th June.

The Dragons have always been adamant that Costa will not be let go unless his release clause is triggered but according to Correio de Manha, they may not have much choice in the matter.

CM points out that the 23-year-old shot-stopper is now set to leave Estádio do Dragão for a discount, with Porto in a rush to seal his transfer to another club.

“President Pinto da Costa has insisted on getting 75 million euros for the departure of the goalkeeper, but everything indicates that he will have to make a discount to close the deal by the end of this month,” the outlet writes

“The value of capital gains with footballers (sales or loans) will have to exceed 50 million euros, so the gross value of transactions must be around, at least, €60M [£51m], leaving room to deduct costs related to the business, such as commissions.”

CM adds that interested parties are firmly aware of Porto’s “squeeze” and no one will be queuing up to pay Costa’s hefty release clause with the chance of signing him for far less likely to present itself soon.

CM suggests that the only way Porto could get to the €75m would be by structuring the deal to include performance-related bonuses.

United should be extremely alert to Costa’s situation.

Undoubtedly one of the best keepers in Europe right now, United cannot afford to let such a golden opportunity slip through their hands. Roughly €60m for a player of Costa’s quality is simply a no-brainer.

