Manchester United must keep Fred ahead of next season



When Manchester United signed Fred in the summer of 2018, he was supposedly one of the hottest defensive midfield prospects in European football.

As Sky Sports reported the fee Man United paid to Shaktar could have potentially risen to £61.2 million, which, at that time, would have made him the third most expensive United signing ever.

As it turned out, Fred has not quite been the world-beater most United fans expected. But while the energetic Brazilian has not quite lived up to the hype, he has had his uses and been a reliable member of Man United’s first team under successive coaches.

With his five-year contract entering its final year, Erik ten Hag will have to decide on his future.

While Fred does not particularly excel at any of the core competencies required to play as a defensive midfielder in Erik ten Hag’s system, this season he has often deputized for Christian Eriksen in a more advanced central midfield role.

His frenetic pressing and knack for popping up in the right areas have helped United to sustain attacks and win back possession in the attacking third – a crucial component of Erik ten Hag’s philosophy.

This season, Fred has even contributed two Premier League goals and two assists, his highest-ever tally in a United shirt, despite playing just 1,235 hours compared to 2,397 hours last season.

Even at that, he still lacks the composure and range of passing that Eriksen brings to the midfield.

At 30, Fred will likely be entering the twilight of his prime, and the temptation would be high to sell him now and cash in on his residual value.

Unless an offer comes in that is high enough to allow for reinvestment in a better player, that might be a mistake. As Erik ten Hag continues the tricky job of rebuilding United’s squad, he can benefit hugely from having players like Fred around to act as ballast.

Having said that, Fred is not irreplaceable, and the player himself may want more than a bit-part role as his career winds down.

Fulham are said to be interested in taking Fred off Erik ten Hag’s hands and if the right offer comes in, offloading Fred may help to provide additional funds for United’s transfer budget.

However, it seems unlikely that any ‘big’ offers will come in for Fred, and in that case, United may be best served by keeping him at Old Trafford for a while yet.

