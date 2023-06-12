Manchester United set to rival Chelsea for the signings of Andre Onana and Mike Maignan



Manchester United are reportedly rivalling Chelsea in the pursuit of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana and AC Milan’s Mike Maignan.

United are keen to bring a goalkeeper capable of competing with David de Gea to Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag wants a more modern goalkeeper capable of playing the brand of football he wants to implement at the club.

Onana and Maignan excel at the attributes needed for a shot-stopper playing under Ten Hag. These include distributing, claiming crosses and sweeping.

This is not the first time United have been linked to Onana. Last month, The Peoples Person covered a report from Gianluca Di Marzio which expressed United’s interest in him.

Di Marzio indicated that the Red Devils will need to cough up at least €50m to land the Cameroonian.

This is backed by The Evening Standard. Nizaar Kinsella says, “Inter want at least £50 million for the 27-year-old and could be forced to sell him to help ease their financial problems. Chelsea held talks with Inter in April and are now set to re-open dialogue with the Italian club.”

“Onana is now keen to resolve his future. Manchester United could rival Chelsea in a move for him and can offer him Champions League football next season, though the Blues remain an attractive proposition under Pochettino.”

The Telegraph’s Matt Law also notes United’s admiration for Onana. Also on the Blues’ list is Maignan.

Chelsea will decide who to pursue after holding internal talks at Stamford Bridge. The London outfit has scheduled meetings with both Milan clubs, where the futures of Onana and Maignan will be discussed.

Law remarks, “Mike Maignan of AC Milan could also attract interest from Manchester United.”

He adds, “Chelsea may also be willing to offer Kalidou Koulibaly to Inter Milan, but they are not the only club interested in Onana and Maignan, with Manchester United thought to be looking for a new goalkeeper.”

The Evening Standard indicates that AC Milan value Maignan at £80m – a figure that has put off Chelsea. United are also unlikely to spend such a sum on a goalkeeper, with other positions also requiring to be addressed.

One cannot help but feel that Maignan’s asking price coupled with the fact that Ten Hag has worked closely with Onana before, makes Onana a far more likely prospect to arrive at Old Trafford if either of the two was to move to England.

Ten Hag and Onana enjoyed great success at Ajax before the player made the switch to the San Siro last summer as a free agent.

On a separate note, United are also pursuing a transfer for Porto’s Diogo Costa.

