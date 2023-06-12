Mason Mount receives message from Manchester United “confirming intention” to complete deal

Manchester United have sent messages to Mason Mount reassuring the player they intend to see his move to Old Trafford through.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have made direct contact with Chelsea’s midfield star “confirming intention to insist in the next few days”.

Romano’s latest tweet hints at United being ready now to push ahead with talks in the coming days having been unsuccessful in finalising any deal so far.

Earlier this month it was reported that Erik ten Hag had launched an opening bid for the Englishman worth in the region of £50 million.

However, that offer was said to have fallen short of Chelsea’s asking price with the Blues valuing their player at around £70 million.

“Chelsea keep asking for €80m fee,” Romano insisted via twitter. “This is why deal was not progressing this week but it’s not over.”

Initial discussions between the two Premier League sides took place last week but with no further movement towards an agreed transfer fee or details surrounding contract negotiations.

The 24-year old has one year left in his current deal at Chelsea and it looks unlikely that any new agreement at Stamford Bridge will be agreed.

The midfield has played a full 90 minutes in the Premier League on just six occasions this season whilst also being absent through injury since early March.

At the beginning of this month there were suggestions Mount had already agreed personal terms with United in anticipation that a deal would finally be struck.

“Personal terms, not an issue,” Romano tweeted. “As player’s keen on the move.”

United will be eager to finally get this deal over the line as they look to switch their attention to further additions in other key areas during this summer’s transfer window.