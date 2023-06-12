Neither Qatar nor Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be named preferred Man United bidder as sale enters final stretch



Neither Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani nor Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be placed in a period of exclusivity or be named the preferred bidder for Manchester United as the process is set to drag on for weeks.

Sir Jim and Sheikh Jassim have been embroiled in a hotly-contested race to take over control of the Red Devils since the process was set in motion last year in November.

It had been expected that the Glazers would name a preferred bidder this week who would enter a period of exlcusivity but according to Ben Jacobs, this will not happen.

Jacobs explains that the Glazers have decided that this is not necessary. Instead, both Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim are being prepared to take over at once if they receive the green light from the Glazers and Raine Group.

Jacobs says, “Neither Nine Two Foundation or INEOS will be placed in a period of exclusivity in the next step. At this stage, it’s not seen as necessary to conclude the process, which is entering its final weeks. Both groups in deep talks and being readied to ‘win’ or ‘complete’.”

“This also allows for maximum competitive tension with both waiting to see if they have the green light to sign. And minority investors, such as Carlyle, also doing the same.”

As per Jacobs, it’s important to note that the Glazers not going through with the sale at all is still an option on the table.

Jacobs adds that following Sheikh Jassim’s fifth and final proposal that was lodged last week, confidence of being successful is growing within the Qatari camp.

Whilst Jacobs points out that the overall length of the process may not be longer without anyone achieving preferred bidder status, it is a crucial shift that has massive implications for United’s summer transfer window.

As previously reported, both Sir Jim and Sheikh Jassim had suggested they would ask to take control of the summer transfer budget once named as preferred bidder, but this can now no longer be the case with the process still having “weeks” to run.

It therefore puts paid to any hope of clarity or the promise of extra funds for Erik ten Hag this summer, something that will enrage fans and no doubt frustrate the manager, who is desperate to strengthen in several areas of the pitch.

