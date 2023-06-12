Paul Scholes injured as Manchester United legends come home for Soccer Aid

A number of Manchester United legends came home to Old Trafford last night to take part in Soccer Aid for UNICEF.

Soccer Aid was started in 2006 by Robbie Williams and Jonathan Wilkes. Initially, it took place every two years. however, from the 2018 edition, it is now held annually.

The event sees ex-professional footballers, both men and women, come together with celebrities to form two teams, England and the World XI.

This year, Paul Scholes lined up alongside former teammate and fellow Salford City owner, Gary Neville for England with Nicky Butt also involved in the event.

For the World XI, Ben Foster – who currently plays for Wrexham – was in goal in the first half.

He played for United between 2005 and 2010, although he spent much of that time out on loan.

Alongside him were Portuguese international Nani and former France star Patrice Evra, who both played for United and have remained fan favourites.

Evra and Nani put in solid shifts with viewers left wondering if they really had hung up their boots for good!

The World XI went ahead in the first half as Usain Bolt sprinted away and slotted it past keeper David James.

Two quick goals at the start of the second half put England in the driving seat.

The first came from actor Asa Butterfield, who was delighted that his tame shot went under the body of goalkeeper and MMA star Leon Edwards.

The second was a classic Paul Scholes strike which Old Trafford has seen on many occasions in the Red Devils’ glory days.

As Edwards pushed away a shot, it came out to the onrushing Scholes whose first time shot with the outside of his foot found the bottom corner.

Moments later though, former teammate Nani injured the England midfielder, forcing him to cut his night short.

Nani’s team then went on to equalize with a brilliant shot from Robbie Keane, which Paddy McGuinness had no chance of stopping, before the former Spurs man fired them ahead.

Love Island’s Kem Cetinay then got them a fourth, making him Soccer Aid’s all-time top goalscorer.

It was a fun-filled, action-packed night at Old Trafford which raised £14,619,005 for UNICEF.