Kim Min-jae Man United deal “accepted” with Napoli signing replacement David Hancko

Napoli have identified Slovak centre-back David Hancko as their replacement for Manchester United target Kim Min-jae.

The Serie A side are reportedly ready to recruit Feyenoord’s promising defender in anticipation of losing their South Korean star.

Kim Min-jae’s transfer to Manchester United is edging ever closer with the Premier League side set to pay his €50 million release clause.

Napoli’s central defender has only been in Italy for one season having joined from Fenerbahce last summer for €18m.

According to Il Mattino, a deal with Manchester United has been “accepted” and will be completed on July 1st, the defender considered “a former player already.”

Speculation over Kim Min-jae’s departure has been further fueled by moving trucks taking away furniture from his house in Naples.

Reports suggest the South Korean has already agreed personal terms worth £9 million per season and a salary of £175,000-a-week.

Napoli Magazine says Feyenoord will demand €23 million for replacement Hancko with Napoli’s initial offer expected to be closer to €18 million.

The Slovakia international has previously played in Serie A, featuring five times for Fiorentina from 2018 to 2021.

The 25-year-old also spent time on loan at Sparta Prague before making a permanent switch to the Czech side.

Napoli’s approach for Hancko could finally signal an end to United’s long chase for Kim, which has been ongoing for a number of months.

With Erik ten Hag’s first summer transfer “confirmed” the Red Devils will turn their attention to other key areas with the transfer window opening on Wednesday.