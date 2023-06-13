Manchester United could offer Jadon Sancho to Napoli in a bid to reduce Kim Min-jae payment



Manchester United are currently embroiled in the middle of a long and protracted takeover with no end in sight as the Glazers keep dithering over how much more money they can squeeze out of the club.

Their reluctance to agree a sale has meant manager Erik ten Hag is still not sure of how much of a transfer budget has to work with in the summer.

All he knows is he will need to sell players in order to raise further capital and so far, despite his interest in plenty of targets, the club have not proceeded to act on any of them.

United working on deal for Kim Min-jae

The topmost priority is bringing in a striker and only then can the club and manager be sure as to how to spend the remaining money on hand.

Ideally, the Dutchman wants to strengthen all across the squad with the futures of many players uncertain at the moment.

One story that is consistently gathering pace is Serie A champion Kim Min-jae‘s proposed move to The Theatre of Dreams.

The South Korean’s release clause stands at €60million and it will become active from July 1 until July 15 and the Red Devils are expected to trigger it.

Area Napoli have relayed foreign football expert journalist of Telecapri Antonello Gallo’s post on Facebook in which the journalist has suggested that United could look to include players in a bid to reduce the price of the defender.

It could be a wise move considering United’s budget issues but the player who could be sent to Naples according to the Italian is a staggering one — Jadon Sancho.

Sancho to Napoli?

“If Kim is close to United, there are rumors that the Red Devils could insert some counterpart in Napoli.

“There is talk of Jadon Sancho, who is also followed by PSG but who could in fact enter into a more direct relationship between Aurelio De Laurentiis’ club and Manchester United.”

The Peoples Person has reported in recent days the possibility of the English winger being moved on with a loan move back to Borussia Dortmund a possibility while Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton are exploring a deal.

If recent reports are anything to go by, Sancho certainly seems to be dispensable to Ten Hag. But considering his age and potential, a loan move should be the only kind of deal the Red Devils should be looking at.

The 23-year-old is valued at €55million as per Transfermarkt and he arrived at Old Trafford for €85million two seasons back.