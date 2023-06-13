Manchester United eyeing summer move for former Arsenal star Wojciech Szczesny



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has a lot of problems to solve ahead of his second season in charge. However, budget issues might see him prioritise a couple of positions ahead of others.

That is why the team are currently eyeing an elite goalscorer with the Dutchman unhappy with his side’s goal output last season despite creating tons of chances.

However, fans and pundits will argue that a goalkeeper is even more important at this moment considering the high-profile errors made by David de Gea.

Competition for the No 1 spot is crucial

He was single-handedly responsible for the Red Devils’ quarterfinal exit from the Europa League and their FA Cup final disappointment against Manchester City.

However, reports have suggested that he is close to agreeing a new long-term deal albeit on reduced wages but so far, that contract is yet to be signed off.

Ten Hag wants increased competition for the goalkeeper slot and he intends to bring in a top-class goalie irrespective of what happens with the Spaniard.

The likes of Everton’s Jordan Pickford, David Raya of Brentford and Porto’s Diogo Costa have all been linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer.

The latest to join the fray as per Tutto Juve is Juventus No 1 Wojciech Szczesny. United fans will remember him well from his days as Arsenal’s shot-stopper.

Despite a difficult season for the Old Lady, the Pole kept 19 clean sheets in 40 games across all competitions.

Szczesny being tracked by both United and Chelsea

The 33-year-old is valued at €13million according to Transfermarkt but Juve are ready to offload him for €10million in order to remove his €12 million gross salary from the books.

“Juventus goalkeeper Szczesny would have ended up in the sights of Premier League formations. He is followed, in particular, by Chelsea and Manchester United, both seem ready to make an offer to the black and whites.

“Juventus could settle for 10 million euros saving, then 12 million gross salary,” the report stated.

Szczesny would offer decent competition and he is also Premier League-proven and has won quite a few club honours in his career.