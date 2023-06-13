Manchester United not going to break the bank for Ansu Fati as Barcelona look to offload starlet



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is aware of the fact that his side requires reinforcements all over the park but his topmost priority is bringing in an elite goalscorer.

Apart from Marcus Rashford, no other forward notched double digit goals in the Premier League and despite a resurgent campaign filled with personal accolades, the Mancunian faded badly in the season run-in.

Anthony Martial was his usual injury-prone self and it is high time the club cuts its losses with the Frenchman. Loan signing Wout Weghorst did little of note during his temporary stay and he is on his way back to Burnley.

United want two strikers

Reports have indicated that ideally, Ten Hag wants two forwards to come in — one experienced and the other being a younger attacker capable of learning from his senior pro.

The Red Devils are desperately trying to negotiate with Tottenham head honcho Daniel Levy for record goalscorer Harry Kane but at this stage it does not seem like the plan is working.

There have been rumours circulating about United increasing their interest in Atalanta starlet Rasmus Hojlund but Mundo Deportivo have suggested that the Dane is not the only starlet being eyed by the Reds.

Ansu Fati, who has struggled to consistently break into the starting XI under Xavi at Barcelona, wants to stay and fight for his place but the Catalan club want to ease some of the financial burden on them by selling the academy graduate.

The only catch is that the Spaniard wants to move to an elite club in the Champions League and that is the reason why he shot down super agent Jorge Mendes’ plans of a swap deal featuring Wolves’ Ruben Neves.

Big clubs are interested in the 20-year-old but for Barca, it involves selling at a lower price due to clubs being aware of the the La Liga champions’ desire to part with the starlet.

“The youth squad player doesn’t want to leave and less to a lesser club such as Wolverhampton, where Mendes has a lot of hand. In fact, he set up an operation with Rúben Neves involved that included Ansu’s departure to this club.

Fati in a dilemma

“But Fati does not swallow. Yes, there have been powerful clubs that have taken an interest in his situation. This is the case of Tottenham, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

“However, always making it clear that his offer was not going to be very high, given the little prominence that Ansu has had this season and because they know that Barça wants him out,” the report from the Spanish outlet suggested.

The La Masia product played 51 games in all competitions, starting only 14 times but he proved prolific when called upon, registering 10 goals and four assists.

Jorge Mendes: “Ansu Fati wants to stay at Barça. He scored three goals in the last two games, you've a top top player… he's gonna be a Ballon d'Or one day — trust me”. 🔵🔴 #FCB @JijantesFC “Rubén Neves deal? Keep calm…”. pic.twitter.com/69clBDsHYP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2023

Mendes has reiterated that his client will be one of the hottest properties in the world in a few years time and that he wants to stay at the Camp Nou.

“Ansu Fati wants to stay at Barça. He scored three goals in the last two games, you’ve a top top player… he’s gonna be a Ballon d’Or one day — trust me,” the agent was quoted as saying via Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

With a contract until 2027 and valued at €35million as per Transfermarkt, a deal could make sense for United and could help Fati reclaim the form that he displayed early on in his career.