Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho discusses possible position change



Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has strongly hinted that he would like to be deployed and used in a number of positions.

Garnacho granted an interview to TyC Sports where he spoke about a number of topics, including where he can best be used on the pitch.

He said while he’s mostly synonymous with playing on the left flank, he can also be used on the right side of attack among other positions.

The United youngster said, “People have already seen me play and know that my first position is wide left. But wherever they put me, I don’t complain. I can play on the left or on the right, where the coach decides I’m going to be.”

For United fans, Garnacho’s admission of versatility is welcome news. Amad Diallo and Antony are likely to be the team’s options on the right next season. That Garnacho is a solid option is an added advantage to Erik ten Hag.

TyC suggests that there’s a chance Garnacho could also be used in a midfield role for Argentina in their forthcoming friendlies and given more attacking responsibilities – similar to how Scaloni has used Angel Di Maria in the past. As per TyC, Scaloni’s intention is to start this way and bring Garnacho off the bench against Australia. Depending on how he fares, he may get a start during the next game against Indonesia.

If this is fruitful for Argentina, it might become an option for Erik ten Hag at United.

In the interview the dazzling winger, who mustered five goals and five assists for United last season, named Lisandro Martinez as the player that helps him and guides him most at the club. Garnacho even compared Martinez to a father figure in some respects.

Garnacho said, “Lisandro is like my dad in Manchester,” Garnacho said.

“He helps me a lot in every way he can. When I do something right, good; when I do something wrong, he tells me that too. He’s a top-notch person. He talks to me about the national team and helps me a lot.”

Garnacho stated that at the moment, his aim is to advance his career in the Argentina setup and reciprocate the love and appreciation supporters have shown him since being integrated into the team.

His experience playing alongside the likes of Lionel Messi can only be good for his development at club level.

