Marcus Rashford spotted enjoying Miami nightlife on his summer holiday

After a long, taxing season, Manchester United players are enjoying their summer holidays before returning to Carrington to kick off preseason next month.

The squad delivered on a successful campaign for new manager Erik ten Hag, securing Champions League football for next season and ending the club’s six-year trophy drought.

One player who is making the most of his break is top scorer Marcus Rashford.

United’s Player of the Year has been spotted enjoying the bright lights of Miami as he recharges for the new season.

As reported by The Sun, Rashford was making the most of the Miami nightlife, partying until the small hours and returning to his hotel with a young lady.

The United man has recently split from his childhood sweetheart, having been engaged to be married last year.

Rashford and Lucia Loi were together for over a decade before confirming their breakup just over two months ago.

Again, reported by The Sun, Marcus’s new flame is Courtney Caldwell, a personal trainer who fronts the Big Body University, a US-based fitness firm.

Courtney is also an internet sensation, boasting 516,000 followers and 14.4 million likes on her TikTok account which focuses on her meal plan business and workout videos.

Dutch teammate Tyrell Malacia joined Rashford on his Miami trip, sharing the same hotel as United’s number ten.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping the duo come back refreshed and ready to go as the United boss plots a title charge next season.

Rashford will be key to United’s plans to hunt down Manchester City at the top of the Premier League after his impressive 30 goal haul last time out.

