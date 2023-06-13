Matt Hargreaves starts work as Manchester United’s new director of football negotiations

Manchester United enjoyed a season of progress under a new regime last time out, with Erik ten Hag securing a third place finish in the Premier League, qualifying for next year’s coveted Champions League.

Additionally, the new boss ended the club’s six year wait for a trophy at the first time of asking, winning the Carabao Cup back in February.

Now, Ten Hag will look to phase two of his Old Trafford revolution as he enters his second summer transfer window.

United are typically poor performers in the market, unable to get deals over the line in a timely manner and making a habit of overpaying for players.

The club also have trouble getting players out of the door, with many on bumper contracts they simply won’t get should they agree to leave.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, United have employed Matt Hargreaves as their new director of football negotiations, in an bid to up their game in the market.

Hargreaves is a former Adidas executive and United identified him as the man to lead this summer’s negotiations back in March.

Having worked for Adidas for 14 years, spending the last six as sports marketing director for the global brand, as well as being a United fan, the club feel they are getting the perfect man for the role.

Hargreaves replaces Matt Judge, who resigned from the position 14 months ago. Tom Keane, brother of former academy defender and now Everton player Michael, worked on the club’s summer transfer business last year but has since returned to his former role with a law firm.

A busy summer is expected at Old Trafford and Hargreaves could be key to Ten Hag getting his desired targets through the door as quickly as possible.

United have earmarked Harry Kane as their number one target, with Tottenham a notoriously difficult club to negotiate with.

If Hargreaves can get that deal over the line before the squad meet for pre-season in a month’s time, it will be a huge coup and underline his credentials for the role.

Hargreaves has no time to waste with the transfer window officially opening its doors tomorrow (Wednesday).