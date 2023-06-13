What Kylian Mbappe’s Paris Saint-Germain exit would mean for Manchester United

When the news broke yesterday that Paris Saint-Germain were willing to listen to offers for Kylian Mbappe, there were some tentative suggestions that the France star could be on his way to Old Trafford.

But given his million-a-week wages and history of flirtation with Real Madrid, that notion seems more than a little fanciful. Nevertheless, a transfer of such magnitude is sure to send ripples throughout the market, and Man United would surely be among a number of clubs who could be affected.

An angle for Kane

The most obvious destination for Mbappe would be the aforementioned La Liga giants, who came close to signing the star during the summer of 2021 on a free transfer. Were that move to finally materialise, Madrid would surely be out of the running for Harry Kane, United’s ideal target for the centre forward position.

Real were thought to be prioritising the signing of Kane this summer after parting ways with Karim Benzema, but a chance at signing Mbappe will go a long way to cooling that interest. While Daniel Levy is hardly going to make things any easier for Man United in their ambitions to signs his star player, the lack of an alternative bidder could work in Erik ten Hag’s favour. Some reports have previously suggested that United could play the long game for Kane, aiming to sign him on a free transfer next summer. That looks far more doable with Madrid out of the picture.

Trouble over targets

But PSG will not take the loss of Mbappe lying down, particularly after the departure of Lionel Messi to Inter Miami in the same window. The Ligue 1 champions will have freed up around £2m-a-week from their wage bill and will be armed with whatever transfer fee they manage to extract from Mbappe’s purchaser.

Were PSG to turn their attentions to Kane, any increased hope United may have had in luring the England captain could quickly diminish. There is virtually no club in world football that guarantees trophies like the Parisians, given their vast economic advantage over the entirety of Ligue 1. Whether Kane would place as high a value on French titles as Spanish or English ones is another matter, but one presumably assuaged by the enormous sums Nasser Al-Khelaifi would be prepared to commit.

There has been little talk of a move to France for Kane, however, and the strikers who have been linked more frequently with a move to Paris have been former academy prospect Randal Kolo Muani and Victor Osimhen. Both have been under consideration by the decision makers at Old Trafford, although in the case of the Napoli centre forward, CEO Aurelio de Laurentriis’ demands would make a deal highly improbable for The Red Devils as it is.

Kolo Muani seems a different matter. As reported by The Athletic, United have held talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over their star player, and are considering submitting a formal offer. A determined PSG could conceivably take their former player off the market – they have the interest and, pending how the Mbappe situation resolves itself, they would have the money to blow United out of the water.

The same could be true for Kim Min-Jae, a player heavily linked with a move to Manchester this summer and also tracked by PSG. United are widely reported to be keen on the Napoli defender and are prepared to trigger his release clause, worth £45m and active in the first two weeks of July, to strengthen their backline. A resurgence in Parisian interest could put paid to that plan.

A source of funds

But a wealthy neighbour is by no means always a bad thing, and with Man United having a need to sell players this summer, PSG could present an opportunity. As mentioned, the French giants will be looking to reinforce both their attack and their defence this summer, and United have a couple of players in those positions who could be of interest.

Jadon Sancho has recently been linked with a switch to the French capital as something of a replacement for Kylian Mbappe. Neymar is known to be an admirer of the former Borussia Dortmund man and, should PSG lose Mbappe, the Brazil star’s influence on the decision-making process in Paris could increase, regardless of recent criticism from the fanbase. Sancho has undoubted talent and potential, but there are some suggestions that the player could be moved on, with his performances yet the resemble those of a £350,000-a-week winger. Were United offered the chance to recoup the £73m spent on his acquisition, it would certainly warrant consideration.

Another United player linked with PSG in recent months is – somewhat surprisingly – Harry Maguire. Last season’s Ligue 1 winners are looking to revitalise their backline, and while they have already agreed to sign Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan at the end of his contract, the departure of Sergio Ramos and their less-than-stellar defensive record could see them reignite their interest in the England star.

There is also the looming shadow of Mason Greenwood to consider. Many around Manchester United are uncomfortable with the idea of the academy graduate coming back into the squad, after his arrest on suspicion of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior, and assault causing actual bodily harm. While the charges were dropped after testimony and evidence were withdrawn, the images and audio recordings are still fresh in the memory.

Currently, United are exploring the possibility of loaning Greenwood out, with destinations in Italy, Spain, and Turkey having been mooted. But if Paris Saint-Germain are losing a left-footed attacker, a goalscorer, and natural striker all in one window, they could do a lot worse than making an approach for Greenwood – at least in purely footballing terms.

When PSG signed Neymar for €222m, it shook the world of football. FC Barcelona’s panicked response effectively paid for the squad building of Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, and Liverpool for a couple of transfer windows at least. If a similar opportunity is thrown up by the transfer of Kylian Mbappe, Manchester United will need to position themselves such as to profit this time around. Doing so could accelerate Erik ten Hag’s rebuild and have the Dutchman challenging for major honours well ahead of schedule.