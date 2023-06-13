“You won’t achieve anything” with Harry Maguire says Paul Parker

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker insists that Harry Maguire “would be a terrible signing for Newcastle and Spurs.”

During a recent interview, Parker was quizzed on whether United’s record £80m centre back would prove a good acquisition for either of the two Premier League clubs.

“Could he do a great job at Newcastle? Not at all.” Parker explained empathically. “Could he improve Tottenham? Absolutely not. I would be absolutely shocked if he goes to Tottenham and I would be even more shocked… Even more shocked if he goes to Newcastle.”

With the Premier League summer transfer window opening on Wednesday, naturally rumours are continuing to circulate, alongside news of exactly whom the Red Devils are looking to offload.

Maguire has been the subject of much speculation, having been linked with a handful of clubs in recent weeks such as Spurs and also Aston Villa.

The 30-year-old is firmly out of favour at Old Trafford, making only 16 appearances in the Premier League last season, descending further down the pecking order behind a resurgent Victor Lindelof.

Maguire is midway through his current six-year deal, which sees him earn £190,000 a week with the option to extend his deal for a further year until 2026.

Recent high-profile errors, including a horrendous Europa League Quarter final display against Sevilla in April, has seen supporters increasingly question the Englishman’s future at the club.

There are also suggestions that any potential move to Tottenham could be heavily influenced by Maguire’s close friendship with their star striker Harry Kane.

However, Parker insists that the United centre back’s relationship with Kane isn’t relevant in terms of a switch to Spurs.

“Tottenham has got a new manager and I don’t think he wants Maguire.” says the former right back. “The story about Harry Kane´s and Harry Maguire´s friendship doesn’t mean anything. If a friendship is a reason why he wants to go to Tottenham, that is absolutely rubbish.”

Parker believes that Maguire fails to offer Spurs an upgrade on their existing central defensive options.

“Tottenham needs a centre half that is better than Eric Dier and that’s not Harry Maguire,” Parker continued. “They might be on the same level but as a club you won’t achieve anything with either of them.”