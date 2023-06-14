Aston Villa keen on signing Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho



Manchester United could sell Jadon Sancho this summer with Aston Villa keen on a potential transfer.

The winger is attracting interest from a wide range of clubs within the Premier League with Tottenham also looking at him.

That is not all as clubs abroad are also keen on the Englishman. A loan back to Borussia Dortmund has been mooted along with a move to Napoli as a potential sweetener in the Kim Min-jae deal.

Erik ten Hag has not always used him as a starter, preferring to play Marcus Rashford off the left and utilising Antony on the right flank.

He has not enjoyed the best of campaigns missing a large chunk in the middle of the season during which he was sent to the Netherlands to recover both physically and mentally.

Since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, he hasn’t managed to kick on and adapt to the Premier League, suffering multiple issues throughout his time in England.

What has been the most infuriating aspect of watching the England international in action for the Red Devils is his reluctance to take his man on and his tepidness when it comes to taking shots on goal.

Sancho has preferred to take the safe option time and time again, a far cry from the devastating form he showed back in Germany.

According to Football Transfers, Villa are keen on signing the winger with United willing to let him leave after growing frustrated with his output.

The club are demanding a fee of up to £60m for the winger with the Midlands club unlikely to reach this figure.

The outlet confirmed that Villa ‘are not willing to buy the Englishman for that price, but negotiations could well take place and a compromise reached between the two parties’.

It will be intriguing to see what happens to Sancho in the summer with many United fans hoping he stays for longer.

Most will agree that the club are yet to see the best of him and could be making a mistake if they lose him considering his potential and age.

Ten Hag has many youngsters coming through including Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri who can all easily replace Sancho.

The manager does need to sell well in order to supplement his transfer kitty and stay within FFP restrictions and Sancho could be the one to make way.

