Atletico Madrid hoping to use Antoine Griezmann to beat Manchester United to Adrien Rabiot’s signature

Manchester United will be looking to bolster their numbers in the coming weeks with the transfer window opening today.

Erik ten Hag is in need of reinforcements across the park as he looks to hunt down Premier League champions Manchester City next season.

After a solid debut campaign at the club, Ten Hag is entering phase two of his revolution at Old Trafford.

Additions in midfield are high on the manager’s summer wish list with United linked with a raft of names across Europe.

As reported by AS, one man widely tipped to arrive in Manchester is Frenchman Adrien Rabiot.

Rabiot is expected to leave current club Juventus this summer as his contract with the Italian giants comes to an end.

Should United decide Rabiot is their man they will have to move quick with Atletico Madrid hoping to lure the World Cup runner-up to the Spanish capital.

Atleti are hoping to use Antoine Griezmann’s relationship with the midfielder as the ace up their sleeve in a bid to persuade Rabiot to join Diego Simeone’s ranks.

Teammates for the national team, Griezmann and Rabiot have a strong relationship having played together for many years.

It’s believed the pair have spoken on a potential link up in Spain and Atleti are banking on Griezmann’s powers of persuasion to nab Rabiot from under United’s noses.

Additionally, Juventus haven’t completely given up hope of Rabiot signing a new deal but it would be a surprise to see the 28-year-old stay in Turin.

Ten Hag remains a keen admirer of Rabiot who he came close to signing last summer but talks broke down after failing to agree personal terms.

Personal terms are now expected to be more straight forward given the fact no transfer fee is required.