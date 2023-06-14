Chelsea preparing bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo

With the transfer window opening today, clubs across Europe will be eager to get their summer plans started.

Manchester United are expecting a busy couple of months with plenty of incomings and outgoings on the cards.

After a positive first season, United and Erik ten Hag are entering phase two of the manger’s revolution in Manchester.

Champions League football is back at Old Trafford after a strong third place finish and Ten Hag is hoping for reinforcements to bridge the gap between United and Treble winners Manchester City.

Extra quality in the middle of the park is high on the wish list with a raft of players linked with a move to Manchester.

One player on that list is Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Caicedo has emerged as one of the stars of the Premier League after yet another fine season with The Seagulls.

United are not alone in the race for the Ecuadorian as they will have to fend of stiff competition from Chelsea who have made contact with Brighton over a potential transfer, as reported by Football Insider.

Brighton are demanding a flat £70million fee with £10million in add-ons if they are to part with a player who has four years remaining in his contract at the AMEX Stadium.

Caicedo is certainly a wanted man and given his age and attributes, its easy to see why.

At just 21, the Brighton star has been a shining light in not only the middle of the park for Roberto de Zerbi’s side but also at right-back.

Caicedo’s quality and versatility would improve any side and the idea of him lining up with Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes next season is certainly a tantalizing prospect.

However, United will have to move quickly if this dream is to become a reality with Chelsea known to splash the cash, ready to make their move.