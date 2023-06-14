Could Jadon Sancho provide the key to Mason Mount deal by moving to Chelsea?

The summer transfer window swings open today and Manchester United are expecting a busy couple of months with incomings and outcomings planned.

Erik ten Hag oversaw a fine first season in charge of the club, guiding his side to a third place finish to qualify for next years Champions League, as well as two finals and a trophy.

Ten Hag is now preparing for phase two of his revolution at Old Trafford, with reinforcements required to mount a serious title charge next season.

The boss is hoping to add quality and numbers across his squad, with improvements in the middle of the park high on his wish list.

United have been widely linked with a move for Chelsea and England man Mason Mount, who has one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Despite having just twelve months left on his deal, Chelsea are holding out for a hefty asking price for the 24-year-old.

United are yet to make a formal offer but will surely be looking to drive the reported £80million fee down as much as they can.

As reported by Spanish media, there may be an alternative to paying the fee for Mount by tempting Chelsea with a player swap deal.

Jadon Sancho has struggled to catch fire in Manchester since his big-money move from Dortmund and could used as a makeweight for the transfer of Mount.

Should Sancho be used as a deal, it would surely be a straight swap with no monetary fee paid to Chelsea due to the market value of the United forward.

Sancho found some form toward the back end of the season for United but, overall, struggled once more in his second season at the club.

Ten Hag has been positive in his praise for Sancho and would rather a deal could be struck without losing one of his attacking players.

At just 23 years of age, Sancho has plenty of time to rediscover his form showed at Dortmund but will need to start next season well, be that in Manchester, London, or elsewhere.