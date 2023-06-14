Eintracht Frankfurt “will not budge” on Man United target Randal Kolo Muani’s price

Manchester United have been warned that signing Randal Kolo Muani will be no easy task this summer.

The France international is one of the hottest properties on the transfer market, having enjoyed a fantastic season for club and country.

And with The Red Devils’ pressing need for a new centre forward, they are very much in the race to sign the World Cup finalist. As reported by The Peoples Person, the player is “extremely unlikely” to remain at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Meanwhile, the lack of encouragement United have received with regard to their pursuits for Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen leave Kolo Muani looking like the most ideal candidate to lead the line next season. Rasmus Hojlund is also a target but, given his rawness, Ten Hag may well prefer the Frenchman.

United are even thought to have decided to make an offer for the Frankfurt forward, but reliable reporter Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on such notions.

“Kolo Muani is of course a top talent up front and looks like he’d fit the bill at Old Trafford,” Romano wrote in his CaughtOffside column.

“However, there is nothing concrete here, despite reports in the German press. Bayern Munich have the Frenchman on their list, but there is nothing serious or advanced with United, so I wouldn’t expect any bids or approaches to be coming soon.

“It’s important as well to respect Eintracht Frankfurt here – they don’t want to sell the player, they will not budge unless someone offers €100m. This is their clear position, so this is the challenge for Bayern, United, or anyone else who wants him.”

Man United are thought to be looking for more ‘creative‘ options in the transfer market, having been priced out of moves for other key targets already this summer.

€100m is certainly a steep ask for a player who Frankfurt signed on a free transfer barely a year ago, but with four years remaining on the forward’s contract, the Bundesliga side do hold all the cards.

And with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain also monitoring Kolo Muani’s situation, United will likely struggle to settle on a compromise with Frankfurt, who would welcome a bidding war.

As much a Randal Kolo Muani would appear to be an excellent fit under Erik ten Hag, with his goalscoring matched by his team play and technical ability, Manchester United do not appear to be close to signing him.