Emil Forsberg wants Anthony Elanga to leave Manchester United for RB Leipzig

Manchester United are entering a busy summer in which they will need to offload players in order to retool Erik ten Hag’s squad to become more competitive next season.

The Red Devils have found it difficult to offload players in recent years, with a lack of suitors due to high wages and poor prospects often proving the main impediment.

But should they be willing to part with Anthony Elanga, as suggested by reports, the club may find little trouble in finding a buyer for the 20-year-old, with international colleague Emil Forsberg revealing that he has floated the idea of linking up with the winger at club level.

And Forsberg has not just discussed the possibility with his Sweden teammate – he has gone straight to RB Leipzig’s hierarchy.

“I will sit down with the president, with Oliver, here soon and see what we should do.,” Forsberg told FotbollSkanalen.

“We’ll see. Anthony would have been a good fit with us. A young player who wants to get better. We’ll see. It can happen,” says Forsberg. “I have spoken to Anthony. But it stays between us.”

Forsberg was asked if he had seriously approached Sporting Director Max Eberl about his club possibly signing the Swedish starlet, which

“We absolutely have a good relationship. But I let him and Max take care of that, I think it does both well.

“But we’ll see. I know Anthony quite well, so it’s quite normal if it were to come up. But he is a young and talented player who fits in with us. We have been good at developing young and talented players.”

When pressed even further on conversations he has had with his club about Elanga, Forsberg replied, “I’ll keep that close,” although it is plain to see that there have been considered discussions on the topic.

It is clear that Anthony Elanga holds an interest for RB Leipzig, and having Emil Forsberg in his corner could well make a move easier to facilitate for all parties involved.

In Manchester, Elanga’s progress has stalled somewhat, with his role in the first team squad marginalised by the emergence of Alejandro Garnacho last season, as well as the development of Uruguay international Facundo Pellistri.

United have often held onto players for too long, and it would more than likely be the right time to cash in on Elanga, particularly with other areas of the squad in urgent need of investment.