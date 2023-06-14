Erik ten Hag wants Isak Hansen-Aaroen to join Manchester United pre-season tour



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag not only needs to decide the future of several first-team stars but also of academy graduates who have impressed at the reserve level and a few who are coming off the back of impressive loans.

Fans are particularly excited to witness how the likes of Amad Diallo, Hannibal Mejbri and Alvaro Fernandez fare under the Dutchman with all three expected to travel for United’s pre-season tour.

Another player that the United boss wants to run the rule over is Isak Hansen-Aarøen with Norwegian outlet United.no reporting that the 18-year-old will not be allowed to join his country’s U-19 team for the European Championships.

Hansen-Aarøen will not be allowed to join the U-19 Norway team

The U-19 Euros clashes with United’s pre-season schedule and Ten Hag wants to play him in pre-season and see what he is capable of and the Norwegian Football Federation have been informed about this decision.

“United.no learns that captain Isak Hansen-Aarøen is not in Norway’s G19 squad when it is announced on 14 June.

“Not because national team manager Luis Pimenta didn’t take him out, but because United and Erik ten Hag have put their foot down.

“The United manager’s no can undoubtedly be interpreted as a sign that the Norwegian is highly relevant for a place in the squad for this year’s season warm-up, which kicks off on Norwegian soil with a match against Leeds at Ullevaal on 12 July.”

The report also mentioned that the former Tromsø IL player has impressed quite a few people whenever he has been called up for first-team training.

Last season, Hansen-Aarøen made 25 appearances at reserve level and managed three goals and one assist.

It is clear to see that he has outgrown age-group football and needs regular game-time at first-team level, either out on loan or at United.

Pre-season plans in place for Hansen-Aarøen

He is versatile and can play all across the midfield and can even do a job on the wings but he is most proficient as the No 10 or a mobile No 8.

The academy graduate was one of the stars when the Red Devils clinched the FA Youth Cup alongside Alejandro Garnacho, who has already become an established first-team star.

He made a substitute appearance against Rayo Vallecano in the last pre-season game under Ten Hag who also took him to Spain during the World Cup break.

It will be interesting to see whether he can impress the Dutch boss enough to earn a place in the first-team squad alongside fellow academy star Kobbie Mainoo or whether he goes out on loan.