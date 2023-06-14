From Spain: Qatar is leaving aside Paris Saint-Germain project to focus on Manchester United



Spanish journalist Edu Aguirre has indicated that Qatar, the owners of Paris Saint-Germain, are preparing to “leave aside” their PSG project to focus their attention on Manchester United.

Qatar-based Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is in the running to buy United. He alongside INEOS billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe are currently embroiled in a race to take over control of England’s biggest football club.

Qatar’s project at the Parc des Princes, since they took over, has largely been successful and seems to be coming to an end.

The primary objective was to win the Champions League and this has not been achieved. The departure of Lionel Messi and the possible exits of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe seem to be symbolic of a sporting and business venture on its knees.

Amidst all this, Aguirre has urged Real Madrid to move fast for Mbappe, so as to avoid being gazumped by Manchester United to the Frenchman’s signing.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Mbappe sent Paris Saint-Germain a shocking letter, in which he told the club that he has no intention of triggering the one-year clause on his contract to extend his stay beyond 2024.

This means that Mbappe, who is now entering the last year of his current deal, is set to become a free agent next summer. PSG are adamant they will not lose their star player for nothing and have put him up for sale.

🚨 Kylian Mbappé has informed PSG of his decision: he’ll NOT trigger the option to extend current contract until 2025, it means that deal would expire next June 2024 — as L’Équipé called. PSG position: NO plan to lose Kylian for free. Sign new deal now or he could be sold. pic.twitter.com/fDpSKOmxsf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2023

Real Madrid are widely thought to be the firm favourites to land Mbappe, seeing as they tried to lure him to the Santiago Bernabeu last summer.

The Peoples Person recently covered a report which indicated that Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is a fan of Mbappe and would explore bringing the 24-year-old to Old Trafford if his bid for a full takeover of United proves successful.

It was indicated that Sheikh Jassim believes a player of Mbappe’s quality and stature belongs at the Theatre of Dreams.

Aguirre seems to share this opinion. The Spanish reporter gave his thoughts on the matter as “panic” sweeps through Spanish media that United could be an obstacle to Madrid’s chances of securing Mbappe’s services.

Aguirre said, “Qatar is leaving aside the Paris Saint Germain project, this summer is very different,” Aguirre reports.

“They are not going to go all in to keep Mbappe because Qatar is going to get involved in the Premier League.

“To get fully into Manchester United they want to copy the model of the United Arab Emirates, i.e., Manchester City. The investment Qatar is going to make in Manchester United is wild.”

He then goes on to say that Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, the brother of the Emir of Qatar “wants Mbappe.” In fact, footballtransfers.com claim that the Sheikh has already held talks with the Frenchman.

“This summer they (Real Madrid) have to move fast because it is more than likely that United will come in with a wild offer for Kylian Mbappe.”

Despite Aguirre’s stance, it’s hard to see how the Red Devils can possibly get Mbappe. On top of commanding a mega transfer fee, the World Cup winner’s wages are such that they would blow United’s existing structure out of the water.

During a summer in which United are looking to be prudent and spend wisely so as to address a number of positions, spending a huge chunk, if not the entire transfer budget, on one player seems far-fetched.

