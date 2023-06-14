Kim Min-jae rejects new Napoli contract with Manchester United favourites to seal summer switch



Considering injuries and the uncertain futures of several Manchester United defenders, manager Erik ten Hag is eyeing defensive reinforcements ahead of his second season in Manchester.

The main problem area is the right centre-back position with Raphael Varane possessing a less than stellar injury record. The Frenchman missed 15 games last season and completed 90 minutes only 22 times.

Club captain Harry Maguire‘s future is uncertain and while he still wants to fight for his place, his national team spot could be at stake and that could lead to a potential exit.

Kim, United’s top defensive choice

With Victor Lindelof set to be used as Lisandro Martinez’s backup, Ten Hag needs another elite centre-back and Kim Min-jae of Napoli seems to be the preferred target.

He joined Napoli last summer from Fenerbahce for only €18.05million as a replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly. Not even the most ardent Napoli supporter could have envisaged the kind of impact he ended up having.

Kim was voted Serie A defender of the year and helped the Naples outfit to lift the Scudetto for the first time since 1990.

He has a low release clause, with some outlets mentioning it to be €50million while others say it is €60million but it is still relatively cheap for a defender of Kim’s talents.

The Serie A champions were trying to get the South Korea international to sign a new contract in a bid to remove that release clause but as per 90min, the defender has rejected Napoli’s offer.

“Kim Min-jae has turned down the offer a new contract at Napoli that would have removed his release clause, 90min understands.

Kim rejects Napoli contract offer

“Napoli are desperate to keep Kim given the impact he had in his maiden campaign and have offered him a new contract, which would include significant pay rise but also remove this clause.

“Sources have confirmed to 90min that the defender does not want to agree to this stipulation.”

The report claimed that United are ahead in the chase with the player’s representatives in touch with potential suitors. If Maguire ends up leaving, there is a good chance the 26-year-old will arrive at The Theatre of Dreams.

Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain are also in the race and they have made contact with the player’s camp in recent weeks.