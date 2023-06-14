Manchester United exercise one-year option for Ethan Laird

Manchester United have decided to trigger an option in Ethan Laird’s contract to extend his stay at the club by a further twelve months.

The right back spent last season on loan at Queens Park Rangers, where he racked up 30 appearances in the Championship.

His form towards the start of the campaign was very promising, with a number of outstanding performances contributing to a decent run for QPR.

There was even talk of him being recalled by Erik ten Hag in the winter transfer window prior to Aaron Wan-Bissaka‘s resurgence, such was Laird’s level of contribution.

Unfortunately a hamstring injury against Sunderland in February saw the Englishman ruled out for two months.

Laird returned to action under a new manager and struggled to recapture his form in a difficult run of games at the end of the season.

Fitness issues have been an unwelcome constant in the academy graduate’s fledgling career, and the possibility of the player being released remained on the cards until oday.

But with the Manchester Evening News reporting that United have triggered an extension until 2024, Laird has more time to impress manager Erik ten Hag.

It is expected that he will join the first team squad for preseason, and will likely be involved in the club’s US tour in July.

Man United will then consider whether another loan move would be most beneficial for the player’s development, with the player keen to get regular gametime once again..

MEN also reports that permanent offers for Laird will also be listened to. The Red Devils are in need of funds this summer and could look to cash in on a player who could contribute to Ten Hag’s transfer budget.

Given the impressive performances of both Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot last term, it is difficult to see an obvious pathway into the first team for Ethan Laird at Old Trafford, although Manchester United may prefer to wait to see how the youngster comes along.

In other news, backup goalkeeper Nathan Bishop has also seen his contract extended by a further year.